Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GWRE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,602,000 after purchasing an additional 398,155 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,239,000 after buying an additional 342,391 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $21,836,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

