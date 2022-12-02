Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.52 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance cut shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Performance

LU opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

