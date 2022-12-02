Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ambarella Trading Down 0.4 %

Ambarella stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $236,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares in the company, valued at $43,871,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.