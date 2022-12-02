Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $44.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 756.44, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $43,620,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.