Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

