State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.96.

NYSE:STT opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.98.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,163,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

