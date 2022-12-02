Robert W. Baird Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,833. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,639,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in TJX Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

