Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.38.

RY stock opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

