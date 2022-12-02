Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSAW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSAW. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 86.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,209,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561,475 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

