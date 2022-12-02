Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 14.4% in November

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman bought 50,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 767,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,871.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,775,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,103,990 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

