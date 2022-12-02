SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Raised to C$12.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.81 million, a PE ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 11.87.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
