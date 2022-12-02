SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT Raised to C$12.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.81 million, a PE ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.