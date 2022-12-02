Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Increases By 17.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 32,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AMD stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,176,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,910,000 after purchasing an additional 120,303 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $3,014,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $39,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

