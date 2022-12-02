Short Interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Increases By 10.9%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Angion Biomedica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $0.82 on Friday. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 391.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 102.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 14.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Featured Stories

