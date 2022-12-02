Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 20,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALIM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.