Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLT. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Allot Communications Stock Up 6.5 %

ALLT stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

About Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Allot Communications worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

