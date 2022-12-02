Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLT. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.
ALLT stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.97.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
