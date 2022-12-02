Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 68,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anghami during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anghami Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGH opened at $2.62 on Friday. Anghami has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

