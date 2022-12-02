AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in November

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in AstroNova by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $11.65 on Friday. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

