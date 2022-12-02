Credit Suisse AG Sells 46,126 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

