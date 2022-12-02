Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Masco worth $24,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

MAS opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

