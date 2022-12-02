Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 825,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 155.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $108.67 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $171.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

