Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,408 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,923,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,296,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Credicorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 912,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,702,000 after purchasing an additional 69,727 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp Profile

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $151.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

