CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

