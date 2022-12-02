Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,928 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $25,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUI opened at $147.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.