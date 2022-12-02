Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $121.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,406,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $56,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

