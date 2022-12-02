CI Investments Inc. Sells 733 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Timken by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Timken Trading Down 1.7 %

TKR opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.36.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

