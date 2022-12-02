CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DT Midstream by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 465,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

