CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 31.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $12,594,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 206.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,357.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 42,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

