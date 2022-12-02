CI Investments Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 94.1% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 561,474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 90.7% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after buying an additional 490,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WTRG shares. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

