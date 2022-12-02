CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $14,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 75.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 197,546 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

SolarWinds Trading Up 4.8 %

SWI stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 131.10%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. Analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

