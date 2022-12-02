CI Investments Inc. Has $85,000 Holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 212,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TZPS opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

