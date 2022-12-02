CI Investments Inc. Has $89,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

