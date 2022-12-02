CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $98.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

