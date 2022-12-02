CI Investments Inc. Sells 741 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,754,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,470,000 after purchasing an additional 661,588 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $111.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.46. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.37.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.