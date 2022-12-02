CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

NYSE:MUR opened at $46.00 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

