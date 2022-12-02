CI Investments Inc. Has $97,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after buying an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Equifax by 1,169.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after buying an additional 925,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Equifax by 728.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after buying an additional 221,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.49.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

