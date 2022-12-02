CI Investments Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 1,142.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Telos were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Telos by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Telos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Telos by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,721,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 162,452 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Telos by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,383 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLS. B. Riley cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Telos Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.83. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Profile

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.