CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

