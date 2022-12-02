CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 762,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after acquiring an additional 404,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,786,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,275,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentex Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.08 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

