CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,053 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

