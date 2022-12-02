CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,968,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of KRG opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

