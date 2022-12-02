CI Investments Inc. Sells 800 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $88.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

