CI Investments Inc. Has $126,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,009,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,645,000 after buying an additional 153,155 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.