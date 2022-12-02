Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,049 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $71,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

About PENN Entertainment

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

