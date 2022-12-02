Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 18,885 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $58,374,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 168,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

SBCF stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.