Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 421.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $54.78 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

