Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $605,000 Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 25,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,932 shares of company stock worth $4,373,483. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

LKFN stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $85.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

