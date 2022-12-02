Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 32,853 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avidity Biosciences worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 1,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,984,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,898,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,167,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 244,464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

