Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,887 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,054,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 955,720 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth about $9,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 30,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,028 shares in the company, valued at $240,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,825 shares of company stock worth $49,531 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

