CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CNH Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.05.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its position in CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after acquiring an additional 699,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

