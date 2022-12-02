Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus decreased their price target on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.59.

SPLK stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

